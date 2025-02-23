← Company Directory
Lumen
Lumen Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at Lumen totals $80K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lumen's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Lumen
Senior Data Analyst
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$80K
Level
-
Base
$77K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Lumen?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

At Lumen, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Lumen in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $121,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lumen for the Business Analyst role in United States is $79,710.

