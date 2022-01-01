← Company Directory
lululemon
Work Here? Claim Your Company

lululemon Salaries

lululemon's salary ranges from $39,800 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $284,516 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of lululemon. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Engineer I $102K
Engineer I $98.5K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Backend Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $250K
Product Manager
Median $86.2K
Business Analyst
$89.6K
Data Analyst
$78.6K
Data Science Manager
$180K
Data Scientist
$119K
Financial Analyst
$72K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.3K
Marketing
$91.7K
Marketing Operations
$60.5K
Product Designer
$101K
Program Manager
$181K
Project Manager
$88.2K
Recruiter
$66.5K
Sales
$39.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$285K
Technical Program Manager
$59.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at lululemon is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,516. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at lululemon is $90,646.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for lululemon

Related Companies

  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Rent the Runway
  • Warby Parker
  • Nike
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources