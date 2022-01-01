← Company Directory
Allbirds
Allbirds Salaries

Allbirds's salary ranges from $140,700 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $201,000 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allbirds. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$141K
Human Resources
$156K
Marketing
$201K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Product Manager
$144K
Software Engineer
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allbirds is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allbirds is $155,775.

