Software Engineer compensation in Canada at lululemon ranges from CA$141K per year for Associate Engineer I to CA$230K per year for Senior Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for lululemon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Engineer I
CA$141K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$0
Associate Engineer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Associate Engineer III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Engineer I
CA$136K
CA$132K
CA$0
CA$3.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
