lululemon
Software Engineer compensation in Canada at lululemon ranges from CA$141K per year for Associate Engineer I to CA$230K per year for Senior Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for lululemon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Engineer I
(Entry Level)
CA$141K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$0
Associate Engineer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Associate Engineer III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Engineer I
CA$136K
CA$132K
CA$0
CA$3.1K
CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at lululemon?

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at lululemon in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$259,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at lululemon for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$146,561.

