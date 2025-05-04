← Company Directory
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Civil Engineer Salaries

The median Civil Engineer compensation in United States package at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power totals $103K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power
Civil Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
$103K
L1
$103K
$0
$0
1 Year
3 Years
What are the career levels at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power?

$160K

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $115,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for the Civil Engineer role in United States is $103,000.

