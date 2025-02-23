All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $157K per year for E4 to $241K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $171K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E4
$157K
$150K
$755
$5.6K
E5
$194K
$181K
$0
$12.8K
E6
$241K
$222K
$0
$19.3K
E7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
