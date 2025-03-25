Salaries

Project Manager compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $74.3K per year for E1 to $186K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E1 Associate Project Manager $74.3K $73K $0 $1.3K E2 Project Manager $82.1K $82.1K $0 $0 E3 Senior Project Manager $121K $117K $0 $4K E4 Staff Project Manager $142K $138K $0 $4.8K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

