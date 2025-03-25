All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $74.3K per year for E1 to $186K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$74.3K
$73K
$0
$1.3K
E2
$82.1K
$82.1K
$0
$0
E3
$121K
$117K
$0
$4K
E4
$142K
$138K
$0
$4.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***