All Aerospace Engineer Salaries
Aerospace Engineer compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $105K per year for E1 to $154K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$105K
$103K
$0
$2.8K
E2
$109K
$107K
$0
$2.5K
E3
$124K
$119K
$0
$4.3K
E4
$154K
$150K
$0
$4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***