Ledger
Ledger Salaries

Ledger's salary ranges from $72,041 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $187,829 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ledger. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $72K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$80.5K
Product Manager
$105K
Sales
$150K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ledger is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,829. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ledger is $105,166.

