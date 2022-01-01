← Company Directory
Layer 6 AI
Layer 6 AI Salaries

Layer 6 AI's salary ranges from $115,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $158,439 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Layer 6 AI. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Data Scientist
Median $140K
Product Manager
$158K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Project Manager
$128K
Technical Program Manager
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Layer 6 AI is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,439. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Layer 6 AI is $133,809.

Other Resources