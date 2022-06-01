← Company Directory
G2
G2 Salaries

G2's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $189,630 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of G2. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $119K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $140K
Business Analyst
$60.3K

Chief of Staff
$190K
Data Scientist
$135K
Information Technologist (IT)
$126K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At G2, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at G2 is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at G2 is $130,133.

