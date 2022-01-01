← Company Directory
Barracuda Networks
Barracuda Networks Salaries

Barracuda Networks's salary ranges from $77,420 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the low-end to $247,973 for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Barracuda Networks. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $155K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $190K
Business Analyst
$133K

Data Scientist
$123K
Legal
$191K
Product Designer
$116K
Recruiter
$129K
Sales
$125K
Sales Engineer
$139K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$77.4K
Solution Architect
$248K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Barracuda Networks is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $247,973. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barracuda Networks is $132,600.

Other Resources