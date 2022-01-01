← Company Directory
Charter
Charter Salaries

Charter's salary ranges from $41,205 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $298,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Charter. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Business Analyst
$112K
Data Scientist
$147K
Financial Analyst
$86K
Human Resources
$108K
Information Technologist (IT)
$91.7K
Product Designer
$149K
Sales
$41.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$83.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$299K
Solution Architect
$247K
Technical Program Manager
$203K
UX Researcher
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Charter is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Charter is $134,524.

