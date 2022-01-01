← Company Directory
Pythian
Pythian Salaries

Pythian's salary ranges from $25,582 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $118,590 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pythian. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$43.3K
Recruiter
$25.6K
Sales
$70.6K
Software Engineer
$119K
Solution Architect
$80.7K
The highest paying role reported at Pythian is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pythian is $70,645.

