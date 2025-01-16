← Company Directory
Layer 6 AI
Layer 6 AI Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Layer 6 AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$165K - CA$193K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$144KCA$165KCA$193KCA$205K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Layer 6 AI?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Layer 6 AI in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$205,385. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Layer 6 AI for the Project Manager role in Canada is CA$143,945.

Other Resources