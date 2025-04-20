Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lacework ranges from $178K per year for IC3 to $418K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $292K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lacework's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC3
$178K
$151K
$23.2K
$4K
IC4
$284K
$196K
$70.2K
$17.5K
IC5
$330K
$228K
$83K
$19.1K
IC6
$418K
$285K
$106K
$26.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lacework, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
