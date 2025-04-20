Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lacework ranges from $178K per year for IC3 to $418K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $292K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lacework's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC3 Software Engineer (Entry Level) $178K $151K $23.2K $4K IC4 Senior Software Engineer $284K $196K $70.2K $17.5K IC5 Staff Software Engineer $330K $228K $83K $19.1K IC6 Senior Staff Software Engineer $418K $285K $106K $26.8K View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Lacework, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Lacework ?

