InVision
InVision Salaries

InVision's salary ranges from $95,711 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in Canada at the low-end to $280,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InVision. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
Median $190K
Data Scientist
$236K
Marketing Operations
$189K
Product Designer
$159K
Product Design Manager
$189K
Program Manager
$271K
Software Engineer
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$281K
Technical Writer
$95.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At InVision, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InVision is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $280,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InVision is $189,050.

