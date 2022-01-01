← Company Directory
Lacework
Lacework Salaries

Lacework's salary ranges from $89,595 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the low-end to $1,025,100 for a Venture Capitalist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lacework. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC3 $178K
IC4 $284K
IC5 $311K
IC6 $418K
Data Scientist
Median $210K
Product Designer
Median $205K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $260K
Recruiter
$497K
Sales
$255K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$306K
Solution Architect
$89.6K
Technical Program Manager
$308K
Venture Capitalist
$1.03M
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Lacework, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lacework is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,025,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lacework is $283,870.

