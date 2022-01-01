← Company Directory
MathWorks
MathWorks Salaries

MathWorks's salary ranges from $11,055 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $341,700 for a Management Consultant in Brazil at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MathWorks. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate $135K
Software Engineer 2 $140K
Senior $180K
Principal $253K
Consultant $211K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $155K
L4 $211K
Technical Writer
Median $162K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $300K
Technical Program Manager
Median $180K
UX Researcher
Median $143K
Accountant
$80.4K

Technical Accountant

Aerospace Engineer
$152K
Business Development
$130K
Customer Service
$63.3K
Data Scientist
$121K
Graphic Designer
$134K
Human Resources
$11.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Management Consultant
$342K
Marketing
$129K
Mechanical Engineer
$39.9K
Product Designer
$66.7K
Program Manager
$263K
Recruiter
$87.6K
Sales
$216K
Sales Engineer
$174K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$119K
Solution Architect
$93.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MathWorks, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MathWorks is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MathWorks is $142,500.

