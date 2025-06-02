Software Engineer compensation in United States at L3Harris ranges from $97.5K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $171K per year for Scientist Software Engineering. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for L3Harris's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$97.5K
$97.1K
$114
$317
Senior Associate Software Engineer
$106K
$106K
$0
$278
Specialist Software Engineer
$114K
$114K
$0
$0
Senior Specialist Software Engineer
$136K
$135K
$0
$1.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
