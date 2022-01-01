← Company Directory
GE Aviation
Work Here? Claim Your Company

GE Aviation Salaries

GE Aviation's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $170,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GE Aviation. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
Median $111K
Software Engineer
Median $114K
Data Scientist
Median $105K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Software Engineering Manager
Median $170K
Aerospace Engineer
$159K
Data Analyst
$107K
Hardware Engineer
$79.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$105K
Materials Engineer
$74.6K
Product Designer
$94.5K
Product Manager
$133K
Program Manager
$67.9K
Technical Program Manager
$146K
Technical Writer
$49.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GE Aviation is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GE Aviation is $105,907.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GE Aviation

Related Companies

  • Northrop Grumman
  • Honeywell
  • Leidos
  • Perficient
  • KBR
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources