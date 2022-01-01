← Company Directory
L3Harris
L3Harris Salaries

L3Harris's salary ranges from $34,387 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $170,833 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of L3Harris. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $96.7K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $105K
Specialist Software Engineer $113K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $135K
Lead Software Engineer $159K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

FPGA Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $89.8K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

Project Manager
Median $108K
Data Scientist
Median $123K
Product Manager
Median $140K
Electrical Engineer
Median $124K
Business Analyst
Median $87K
Financial Analyst
Median $80K
Program Manager
Median $114K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $108K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $126K
Solution Architect
Median $155K

Data Architect

Accountant
$60.2K
Aerospace Engineer
$141K
Business Development
$102K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Human Resources
$118K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.1K
Optical Engineer
$89.6K
Product Designer
$145K
Sales Engineer
$34.4K
Technical Program Manager
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at L3Harris is Software Engineer at the Scientist Software Engineering level with a yearly total compensation of $170,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at L3Harris is $108,911.

Other Resources