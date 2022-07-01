← Company Directory
Kyte
Kyte Salaries

Kyte's salary ranges from $36,180 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $241,200 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kyte. Last updated: 4/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $108K
Business Operations
$89.4K
Human Resources
$36.2K

Product Manager
$129K
Program Manager
$116K
Project Manager
$164K
Software Engineering Manager
$241K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kyte is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kyte is $115,575.

Other Resources