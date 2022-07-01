We love what we do every day and believe our diverse team of ridiculously ambitious, fun, and passionate people is what makes our company great. And so do others, because we recently closed a whopper round of fundraising towards growing our team, fueling our growth and delivering cars by the day! The atmosphere we create at Kyte is fun, challenging, creative and full of deep passion to solve a real problem. Our company has lots of moving parts and provides as much responsibility as you want to take in. We are a fast-growing, VC-backed startup that’s begging for you to leave your mark!