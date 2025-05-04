← Company Directory
Keysight
Keysight Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Romania at Keysight ranges from RON 154K to RON 215K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Keysight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 165K - RON 195K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 154KRON 165KRON 195KRON 215K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Keysight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Keysight in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 214,997. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keysight for the Marketing role in Romania is RON 154,356.

Other Resources