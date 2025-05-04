← Company Directory
Keysight
Keysight Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Malaysia at Keysight ranges from MYR 93.4K to MYR 133K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Keysight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 107K - MYR 125K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 93.4KMYR 107KMYR 125KMYR 133K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Keysight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Keysight in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 133,218. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keysight for the Data Scientist role in Malaysia is MYR 93,366.

