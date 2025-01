Kami Vision is an AI services company that provides security and safety solutions to improve people's lives. Their open AI platform offers affordable and accurate edge AI software solutions for various industries. Their solutions include KamiCare and Kami IoT, serving 6 million active users in 120 countries. The company was founded in 2020, headquartered in San Jose, California, and has offices in Shanghai and Bangalore. They have grown 350% since launch and raised $10M from East West Bank.