← Company Directory
Kami Vision
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kami Vision Salaries

Kami Vision's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $254,024 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kami Vision. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$254K
Software Engineer
$106K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kami Vision is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,024. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kami Vision is $179,774.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kami Vision

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources