JobTarget Salaries

JobTarget's salary ranges from $125,625 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $133,263 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JobTarget. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$133K
Product Manager
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JobTarget is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JobTarget is $129,444.

