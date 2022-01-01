← Company Directory
JB Hunt
JB Hunt Salaries

JB Hunt's salary ranges from $63,546 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $328,848 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JB Hunt. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $77K
Software Engineer II $90.8K
Software Engineer III $125K
Senior Software Engineer $129K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $105K
Customer Service
$63.5K

Data Analyst
$71.5K
Data Scientist
$154K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.6K
Product Designer
$81.4K
Product Manager
$205K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73.5K
Solution Architect
$329K
UX Researcher
$85.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JB Hunt is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $328,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JB Hunt is $88,129.

