Software Engineer compensation in United States at JB Hunt ranges from $77K per year for Software Engineer I to $132K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $87K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JB Hunt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$77K
$76.3K
$0
$750
Software Engineer II
$90.8K
$90.8K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$125K
$121K
$3.3K
$1K
Senior Software Engineer
$132K
$127K
$0
$5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
