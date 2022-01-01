← Company Directory
JB Hunt
JB Hunt Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Sick Time

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

