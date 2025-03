Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) is a leading Indian media and communications group, focusing on newspapers, outdoor advertising, internet, magazines, and mobile services. Dainik Jagran, its flagship newspaper, was recognized as the most credible print news source in a BBC-Reuters study in 2006. Over the past 6-7 years, its readership and circulation have surged, establishing Dainik Jagran as the world's largest read daily and enhancing India's presence in the global media landscape.