Software Engineer compensation in United States at Jacobs ranges from $101K per year for L1 to $111K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jacobs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$101K
$99.2K
$0
$1.4K
L2
$90.3K
$90.1K
$0
$125
L3
$111K
$110K
$1.3K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
