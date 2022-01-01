← Company Directory
Jacobs
Jacobs Salaries

Jacobs's salary ranges from $69,401 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $194,000 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jacobs. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $101K
L2 $90.3K
L3 $111K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K
Civil Engineer
L1 $73.4K
L3 $116K

Transportation Engineer

Project Manager
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
Data Scientist
Median $121K
Aerospace Engineer
Median $108K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $80K
Accountant
$133K
Business Analyst
$69.7K
Business Development
$85.2K
Electrical Engineer
$153K
Geological Engineer
$70.6K
Hardware Engineer
$137K
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.4K
Management Consultant
$124K
MEP Engineer
$117K
Product Manager
$98.5K
Program Manager
$146K
Sales
$70.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$176K
Solution Architect
$184K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jacobs is Project Manager at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jacobs is $109,557.

