← Company Directory
International Scholarship and Tuition Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company

International Scholarship and Tuition Services Salaries

International Scholarship and Tuition Services's median salary is $98,000 for a Product Designer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of International Scholarship and Tuition Services. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Designer
$98K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at International Scholarship and Tuition Services is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $98,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at International Scholarship and Tuition Services is $98,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for International Scholarship and Tuition Services

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources