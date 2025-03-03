All Product Designer Salaries
The average Product Designer total compensation in China at International Scholarship and Tuition Services ranges from CN¥605K to CN¥843K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for International Scholarship and Tuition Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!