← Company Directory
International Scholarship and Tuition Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

International Scholarship and Tuition Services Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in China at International Scholarship and Tuition Services ranges from CN¥605K to CN¥843K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for International Scholarship and Tuition Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥648K - CN¥763K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥605KCN¥648KCN¥763KCN¥843K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at International Scholarship and Tuition Services to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

CN¥1.15M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥216K+ (sometimes CN¥2.16M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at International Scholarship and Tuition Services?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at International Scholarship and Tuition Services in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥842,517. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at International Scholarship and Tuition Services for the Product Designer role in China is CN¥604,884.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for International Scholarship and Tuition Services

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources