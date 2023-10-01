← Company Directory
International Finance Corporation
International Finance Corporation Salaries

International Finance Corporation's salary ranges from $117,410 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $231,150 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of International Finance Corporation. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$117K
Investment Banker
$231K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at International Finance Corporation is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at International Finance Corporation is $174,280.

