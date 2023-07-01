← Company Directory
Institutional Shareholder Services
Institutional Shareholder Services Salaries

Institutional Shareholder Services's salary ranges from $24,484 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $57,363 for a Financial Analyst in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Institutional Shareholder Services. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$24.5K
Financial Analyst
$57.4K
Product Designer
$24.5K
Product Manager
$46.8K
The highest paying role reported at Institutional Shareholder Services is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $57,363. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Institutional Shareholder Services is $35,672.

Other Resources