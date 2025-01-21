Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Instacart ranges from $236K per year for L3 to $632K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $317K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$236K
$159K
$76.7K
$0
L4
$296K
$172K
$122K
$1.9K
L5
$308K
$207K
$100K
$1.1K
L6
$447K
$234K
$209K
$3.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)