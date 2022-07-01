Inflection delivers powerful, fair, and reliable screening products to empower companies to make better and faster people decisions about who they should hire, who they should trust, and to whom they should grant access. With more than a decade of experience sourcing, filtering, and analyzing billions of public records, the Company provides employment screening products and services for more than 80,000 companies through its flagship brand GoodHire, and helps peer-to-peer platforms and businesses make informed decisions through its Trust and Safety APIs.