← Company Directory
Inflection
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Inflection that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Inflection delivers powerful, fair, and reliable screening products to empower companies to make better and faster people decisions about who they should hire, who they should trust, and to whom they should grant access. With more than a decade of experience sourcing, filtering, and analyzing billions of public records, the Company provides employment screening products and services for more than 80,000 companies through its flagship brand GoodHire, and helps peer-to-peer platforms and businesses make informed decisions through its Trust and Safety APIs.

    http://inflection.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Inflection

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources