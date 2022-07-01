← Company Directory
Inflection
Inflection Salaries

Inflection's salary ranges from $48,397 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $119,400 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inflection. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Management Consultant
$119K
Software Engineer
$48.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inflection is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inflection is $83,898.

