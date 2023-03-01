← Company Directory
Infinite Computer Solutions
Infinite Computer Solutions Salaries

Infinite Computer Solutions's salary ranges from $3,806 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $125,494 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infinite Computer Solutions. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $125K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$5.8K
Data Scientist
$124K
Human Resources
$3.8K
Project Manager
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infinite Computer Solutions is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $125,494. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinite Computer Solutions is $103,610.

