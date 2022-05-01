← Company Directory
inDriver
inDriver Salaries

inDriver's salary ranges from $22,183 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Kazakhstan at the low-end to $211,568 for a Product Design Manager in Cyprus at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of inDriver. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.7K
Product Manager
Median $93.2K
Business Development
$117K
Data Analyst
$86.7K
Data Scientist
$71.8K
Marketing
$22.2K
Product Designer
$34.7K
Product Design Manager
$212K
Project Manager
$106K
Recruiter
$40.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$62.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$98.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at inDriver is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,568. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at inDriver is $81,198.

