Company Directory
inDriver
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

inDriver Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Cyprus package at inDriver totals €104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for inDriver's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
inDriver
Software Engineering Manager
Limassol, LI, Cyprus
Total per year
€104K
Level
hidden
Base
€104K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at inDriver?

€146K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.3K+ (sometimes €273K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

据报道，在inDriver in Cyprus，Software Engineering Manager的最高薪酬包为年总薪酬€113,331。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，inDriver的Software Engineering Manager职位在 in Cyprus的年总薪酬中位数为€103,616。

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for inDriver

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources