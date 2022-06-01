The current staffing model is broken, with low wages and limited opportunities. As flexible work continues to grow, we’re taking a radically different approach: providing job seekers with control, ownership and choice, so employees can find the working patterns and scenarios to suit their lifestyles. In doing so, we aim to revolutionise the industry.We're combining great tech and great talent to create an epic organisation. We're becoming a force to be reckoned with in the staffing world. And now, we need to scale and provide our platform to the whole world.After demonstrating our approach throughout the UK under the Syft brand, we were acquired by Indeed.com in 2019 and we rebranded to Indeed Flex in 2020. With continued independence and phenomenal levels of support we’ve been able to accelerate our mission as we expand throughout the US as well as the UK. Fast growth creates tremendous opportunities- come and join a team of smart, passionate, and driven individuals helping each other grow and building something meaningful!