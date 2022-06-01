← Company Directory
Indeed Flex
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Indeed Flex Salaries

Indeed Flex's salary ranges from $2,010 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Brazil at the low-end to $427,125 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indeed Flex. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
$156K
Product Manager
$6.8K
Sales
$2K
Software Engineer
$427K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indeed Flex is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $427,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed Flex is $155,775.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Indeed Flex

Related Companies

  • Instacart
  • Slack
  • Argo AI
  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources