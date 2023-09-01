← Company Directory
In-Q-Tel
In-Q-Tel Salaries

In-Q-Tel's salary ranges from $131,810 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $141,705 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of In-Q-Tel. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$132K
Software Engineer
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at In-Q-Tel is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $141,705. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at In-Q-Tel is $136,758.

