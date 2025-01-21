← Company Directory
IFS
IFS Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Sri Lanka at IFS ranges from LKR 9.8M to LKR 13.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IFS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

LKR 11.24M - LKR 13.15M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
LKR 9.8MLKR 11.24MLKR 13.15MLKR 13.99M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at IFS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at IFS in Sri Lanka sits at a yearly total compensation of LKR 13,986,296. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IFS for the Software Engineering Manager role in Sri Lanka is LKR 9,802,362.

