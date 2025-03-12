← Company Directory
IDEXX
IDEXX Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at IDEXX totals $110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IDEXX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
IDEXX
Software Engineer
Westbrook, ME
Total per year
$110K
Level
hidden
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at IDEXX?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at IDEXX in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IDEXX for the Software Engineer role in United States is $128,300.

